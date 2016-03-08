SPAL, D’Alessandro’s season over following successful surgery

Marco D’Alessandro è stato sottoposto ad intervento chirurgico presso l’Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli di Bologna, l’operazione è perfettamente riuscita!



Forza Marco!

SPAL midfielder Marco D’Alessandro’s season is already over with the player having successful surgery today following a Cruciate Ligament Rupture injury suffered in the first half of SPAL’s 3-0 defeat to Sassuolo last week.The club revealed on Twitter that the operation today at the Rizzoli Orthopaedic Institute in Bologna was successful and now the midfielder’s long recovery process will begin.On loan from Atalanta, the 28-year-old Italian is unlikely to feature again this season for SPAL.