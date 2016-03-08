SPAL decline an offer from Napoli for Petagna: the details and request
23 January at 20:20Napoli have made an offer for SPAL forward Andrea Petagna as they look to replace the outgoing Fernando Llorente, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 24-year-old Italian, who is contracted to the Ferrara based club until 2023, has scored seven goals in 20 games across all competitions so far this season, netting three in his last four games. The Trieste born striker has been a target of both Inter and Roma, although now Napoli are hoping to sign him before the end of the month.
Napoli have already had one offer for Petagna declined, the report continues. The Partenopei offered SPAL a loan deal with a buy option attached, a deal that the Emilian club weren’t interested in. Instead, SPAL want to send Petagna to Naples on a loan deal with an obligation to buy attached, worth around €20-25 million. No club currently is willing to satisfy SPAL’s request, leaving Petagna in Ferrara, for now.
Apollo Heyes
