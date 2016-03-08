SPAL interested in free agent Padoin

12 August at 11:51
Italian Serie A outfit SPAL are interested in signing veteran midfielder Simone Padoin who is now a free agent.

The Gli Spallini I Biancazzurri are in the market to strengthen their midfield and are looking for multiple options.

As per the latest development, the Gli Estensi have identified the 35-year-old as a potential candidate who is now looking for a club after his departure from Cagliari.

SPAL are also expecting the departure of striker Alberto Paloschi in the coming days and are expected to make a move for Khouma Babacar who plays for club U.S. Sassuolo Calcio.
 

