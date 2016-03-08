Spal-Juve: Confirmed line-ups and live updates

SPAL have won only 3% of their previous encounters against Juventus in Serie A (W1 D12 L22) - this victory came back in February 1957 (3-1).

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, SPAL have drawn five home games by a 0-0 scoreline in Serie A. The first of those came against Juventus in March 2018.

SPAL have won 32 points in Serie A this season, five more than they had last season after 31 matchdays.

SPAL have won their last two home games in Serie A, while they haven’t more in succession in the same campaign since 1968.

If Juventus avoid defeat in this game, they’ll be crowned league champions with six matchdays remaining – a new record for the earliest title win in Serie A.

Juventus have lost only one of their last 28 Serie A matches away from home (W23 D4).

Juventus have scored 30 goals in the last 30 minutes of play in Serie A this season, more than any other side. SPAL, meanwhile, have scored the fewest in this period (three).

Juventus have scored the most set piece goals of any team in Serie A this season (22), while SPAL are the side who’ve scored the highest percentage of their goals from set pieces (46%).

SPAL’s Sergio Floccari scored his first two goals in Serie A against Juventus back in February 2006 - of strikers with 10+ appearances in the competition this season, only Sergio Pellissier is older than him.

Juventus striker Moise Kean has scored in each of last three Serie A appearances, the youngest player to do so since Mario Balotelli in 2009. Should he score in this game, he would become the youngest player to net in four consecutive Serie A games in the three points per win era.

Spal host Juventus in Ferrara this afternoon as the Bianconeri look to confirm their eighth successive Scudetto trophy. Juve have lit the league alight this season, thrashing most of the opposition in their path and still putting up a fight in Europe, as well as the league.