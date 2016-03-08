Spal-Juve paper ratings: Kean on fire once again, Dybala flops and postpones celebrations

Juventus lost 1-2 yesterday against Spal and thus postponed their celebrations of the Serie A title at least until Napoli's match against Chievo later today. Moise Kean scored the opener away from home but two second-half goals from the home side led to a shock Spal victory, with the Bianconeri's focus clearly lying in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Ajax next week.



As mentioned, Kean was the standout performer for Massimiliano Allegri's team once again, while others, for example, Paulo Dybala, disappointed. Here are the Juventus player ratings of major Italian newspapers:



Tuttosport:



Perin 6; De Sciglio 6.5, Barzagli 6.5, Gozzi 6, Cancelo 5.5; Cuadrado 6, Bentancur 6.5, Kastanos 5, (Nicolussi 6), Spinazzola 6; Dybala 5, Kean 7.5 (Mavididi 5.5).



Gazzetta dello Sport:



Perin 6; De Sciglio 5.5, Barzagli 6, Gozzi 6, Cancelo 5.5; Cuadrado 6.5, Bentancur 5.5, Kastanos 5.5, (Nicolussi 6), Spinazzola 5.5; Dybala 5, Kean 7 (Mavididi 5.5).​



Corriere dello Sport:



Perin 6; De Sciglio 6, Barzagli 6, Gozzi 5.5, Cancelo 5.5; Cuadrado 5, Bentancur 5.5, Kastanos 5, (Nicolussi 5.5), Spinazzola 5.5; Dybala 5, Kean 6.5 (Mavididi 5.5).​



Corriere della Sera:



Perin 5.5; De Sciglio 6, Barzagli 5.5, Gozzi 6, Cancelo 5.5; Cuadrado 6, Bentancur 5, Kastanos 5, (Nicolussi 6), Spinazzola 5.5; Dybala 4.5, Kean 7 (Mavididi N/A).​

