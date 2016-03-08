Spal-Juve: Who are Paolo Gozzi and the other Bianconeri youngsters in Allegri's squad?
13 April at 12:15Juventus travel to Ferrara today to take on Spal; in a match likely to feature a host of younger Juventus stars as head coach Massimiliano Allegri opts to rest a number of top players ahead of the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final with Dutch side Ajax.
Allegri's squad for the Spal game featured a whole host of names that are not familiar to the average football fan. Reading down the squad list, the first unusual name is that of Luca Coccolo; the 21-year-old defender from Juve's primavera squad. Coccolo is primarily a centre-back but is versatile enough to be deployed as a left full-back. However, Coccolo is not considered to be the brightest of the Bianconeri's youth prospects and TransferMarkt consider Coccolo's value to have dropped over the past three years.
The next unusual name in Juve's squad list against Spal is that of Grigoris Kastanos; Cypriot midfielder who joined Juve's youth ranks in 2014 and has played 28 games for Juventus U23 in Serie C this season.
Stephy Mavididi is an English forward whom Juventus signed off of Premier League giants Arsenal; moving to Turin in the summer of 2018 and settling well since making the move. Mavididi has 6 goals in 32 Serie C games this season for Juve U23.
Young Italian midfielder Hans Nicolussi Caviglia has also been included in the squad; the 18-year-old only making the jump from Primavera up to Juve U23 this season - and has become an important part of the Serie C side since making the jump up.
Finally, Paolo Gozzi is a centre-back expected to start the match against Spal. Juve's defensive injuries have led them to rest their main options ahead of the Ajax match and Gozzi, age 17, could be set to make his first professional appearance ever.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments