Spal-Juventus: Predicted line-ups
13 April at 10:00Spal host Juventus this afternoon in Ferrara as the home side look to cause a shock against a Juventus side primarily focused on the Champions League at the moment. Juventus drew the first leg of their quarter-final with Ajax; the match finishing 1-1 despite Juventus taking the lead. Juve are looking to rest a lot of their key players in light of the second leg against Ajax and therefore this has led to the call-up of players such as Paolo Gozzi; a primavera defender who looks like he will be starting in the first team today.
Spal come into the game with significantly less absences and, therefore, they may look to take advantage of their full squad in comparison and shock Juventus with what would be, theoretically, just their second league defeat of the season.
Juventus are expected to be without Cristiano Ronaldo, Giorgio Chiellini, Emre Can, Leonardo Bonucci, Douglas Costa, Miralem Pjanic, Daniele Rugani and Mario Mandzukic; turning to youngster stars such as Moise Kean as they attempt to secure yet another three points.
Spal's predicted line-up is as follows:
Spal (3-5-2): Viviano; Cionek, Felipe, Bonifazi; Lazzari, Murgia, Missiroli, Schiattarella, Fares; Floccari, Petagna
