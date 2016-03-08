Spal-Lazio: Predicted formations
15 September at 11:15SPAL host Lazio in Ferrara this afternoon, as the Biancocelesti look to keep up their solid start to the Serie A season against a side who impressed many last season.
The predicted formations are as follows:
SPAL (3-5-2): Letica; Tomovic, Vicari, Felipe; D'Alessandro, Murgia, Missiroli, Kurtic, Reca; Di Francesco, Petagna
Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Parolo, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Caicedo, Immobile
