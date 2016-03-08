Spal-Lazio: Predicted formations

15 September at 11:15
SPAL host Lazio in Ferrara this afternoon, as the Biancocelesti look to keep up their solid start to the Serie A season against a side who impressed many last season.

The predicted formations are as follows:

SPAL (3-5-2): Letica; Tomovic, Vicari, Felipe; D'Alessandro, Murgia, Missiroli, Kurtic, Reca; Di Francesco, Petagna

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Parolo, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Caicedo, Immobile

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
Spal

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.