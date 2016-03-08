SPAL manager: 'Petagna to Inter? In the summer...'

It's no secret that Inter are scouting the market for a vice-Lukaku as the January transfer window is just around the corner. However, they have been handed a blow in one of their pursuits, specifically the one for Andrea Petagna."Inter's interest? It's nice, it means that we are doing well. I think the boy should finish the season here, repeating the good things he did last season. Then he can take off for a big club," SPAL manager Leonardo Semplici told Sky Italia.