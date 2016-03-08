SPAL, Official: Semplici dismissed & replaced with Di Biagio

SPAL have officially announced that they have dismissed head coach Leonardo Semplici and replaced him with former Italy Under-21 coach Gigi Di Biagio.Di Biagio’s contract expires with the Emilian club at the end of the season and will take a press conference tomorrow to discuss his new role and hopes for the club. SPAL are currently bottom of the league table after 23 games, winning only four games so far this season. The club have only won one game in their last five, losing the other four.Apollo Heyes