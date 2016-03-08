Spal, Petagna: 'Inter or Roma in January?'

At the end of the victory against Torino, the Spal striker, Andrea Petagna , spoke to Dazn's microphones (via calciomercato) :



"Deserved victory, we left some points on our journey. We close the year with a victory against a great team like the Torino, it gives us strength to start again in 2020."

Petagna has seen his name in the rumours for the January mercato with Inter and Roma front runners:



"Inter or Roma in January? In a year and a half I made 25 goals, it's normal to talk about me, but I keep my feet on the ground and I want to help the team save itself".



For more news visit our homepage



Anthony Privetera