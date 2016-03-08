SPAL reject Napoli’s offer for Andrea Petagna
22 January at 15:20Italian Serie A outfit SPAL have rejected an offer from league rivals Napoli for the star striker Andrea Petagna, as per Il Mattino cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Naples-based club have been in the market to sign players in order to bolster their squad for the rest of the campaign where they are currently struggling on the domestic front after being placed on the 11th position of the league table with just 24 points after 20 matches, 14-behind fourth-placed AS Roma.
There have been reports of Napoli’s interest in Petagna in order to strengthen the attacking department.
However, as per the latest report, SPAL have turned down Napoli’s offer for the 24-year-old as the club’s hierarchy considers him unsellable.
Petagna has been at SPAL since the summer of 2019 when he moved from leaguer rivals Atalanta for a reported transfer fee of €12 million.
Since then, the 24-year-old has represented his current club in 57 matches in all competitions, managing to score 24 times along with a solitary assist.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments