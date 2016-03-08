LIVE - Spal 1-1 Roma: Perotti equalizes from the spot
16 March at 19:13Spal host Roma in Ferrara today as Claudio Ranieri looks to make it two wins from two games as head coach at Roma. Ranieri signed a short term deal to keep him at the club until May; with it then thought that the Giallorossi will undergo somewhat of a revolution and completely alter the state of affairs behind the scenes.
MATCH FACTS
- SPAL won their last Serie A encounter vs AS Roma after they had lost four of the previous five (D1).
- SPAL have only won both games vs AS Roma in a single Serie A campaign once before, back in 1965/66.
- AS Roma have won their last two away games vs SPAL in Serie A (without conceding a goal), as many as they managed in the previous 14 such matches vs the Biancazzurri in the competition (D3 L9).
- SPAL have won only 11 points in their last 18 matches in Serie A (W1, D8, L9): the joint-negative tally alongside Chievo.
- Only Frosinone (17 matches) are on a current longer wait for a home win than SPAL (11) among the sides in Serie A this season.
- AS Roma have landed 164 shots on target in the current Serie A season: a joint-record, level with Juventus.
- SPAL have scored with a joint-negative number of players in Serie A this season (seven), whilst AS Roma have the joint-highest total of goalscorers in the competition (16, level with Juventus).
- Claudio Ranieri has a win percentage of 58% in Serie A with AS Roma (W36, D14, L12): his highest percentage among the seven teams he has managed in the competition.
- SPAL’s Alberto Paloschi has scored three goals in Serie A vs AS Roma, including his first brace in the competition back in February 2011 with Genoa.
- Edin Dzeko is the only player among the top-5 European Leagues with 5+ goals scored but with all of them coming away from home (seven of seven).
Go to comments