SPAL won their last Serie A encounter vs AS Roma after they had lost four of the previous five (D1).

SPAL have only won both games vs AS Roma in a single Serie A campaign once before, back in 1965/66.

AS Roma have won their last two away games vs SPAL in Serie A (without conceding a goal), as many as they managed in the previous 14 such matches vs the Biancazzurri in the competition (D3 L9).

SPAL have won only 11 points in their last 18 matches in Serie A (W1, D8, L9): the joint-negative tally alongside Chievo.

Only Frosinone (17 matches) are on a current longer wait for a home win than SPAL (11) among the sides in Serie A this season.

AS Roma have landed 164 shots on target in the current Serie A season: a joint-record, level with Juventus.

SPAL have scored with a joint-negative number of players in Serie A this season (seven), whilst AS Roma have the joint-highest total of goalscorers in the competition (16, level with Juventus).

Claudio Ranieri has a win percentage of 58% in Serie A with AS Roma (W36, D14, L12): his highest percentage among the seven teams he has managed in the competition.

SPAL’s Alberto Paloschi has scored three goals in Serie A vs AS Roma, including his first brace in the competition back in February 2011 with Genoa.

Edin Dzeko is the only player among the top-5 European Leagues with 5+ goals scored but with all of them coming away from home (seven of seven).

Spal host Roma in Ferrara today as Claudio Ranieri looks to make it two wins from two games as head coach at Roma. Ranieri signed a short term deal to keep him at the club until May; with it then thought that the Giallorossi will undergo somewhat of a revolution and completely alter the state of affairs behind the scenes.MATCH FACTS