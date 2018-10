Spal, Semplici: "We didn't just defend..."

SPAL coach Leonardo Semplici spoke to Sky Sport after the Roma-Spal (0-2) game, here is what he had to say on the matter: "I sweat a lot on the sidelines but it was worth it! We played great and I am happy about the three points. We soaked up pressure well and we played a good overall game. You can't come here and just defend so we played the right way...".



