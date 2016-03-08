SPAL set 25 million euro price-tag for Lazio target Petagna
24 August at 09:30Lazio are looking for another striker to add to their ranks, with Italian forward Andrea Petagna of SPAL near the top of the Biancocelesti shopping list, if reports are to be believed.
However, the club are not looking to spend a large amount on a forward, who would likely be the second back-up to Ciro Immobile, with Ecuadorian striker Felipe Caicedo set to stay at the club.
Petagna, however, would cost the Roman club around 25 million euros; rather out of their price range and therefore the Biancocelesti will likely give up interest.
