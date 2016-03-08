Spal sporting director drops hint in the race for Lazio and Inter target Lazzari
07 June at 20:45
Inter continue to make moves in the transfer market.
After securing Godin the club are working to bring Barella to the club and now Conte would like to add some strength in depth in the wing back position.
Inter have now turned their aim on Manuel Lazzari of Spal, who is also courted by Lazio and Napoli.
Speaking to cittaceleste.it, sporting director Davide Vagnati said, "If there have been developments? I have not heard Tare [Lazio SD], there are none at the moment I can confirm only contacts with the Nerazzurri of Conte and with Atalanta”.
Inter have also been linked with Lazio wing-back Marusic in recent days.
