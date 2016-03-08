Match Facts

Inter have defeated SPAL 23 times in Serie A (D7 L4), more than versus any other team. The last time SPAL won a Serie A game against Inter was back in February 1962: since then, they have lost nine and drawn three.

Inter have won their last three league games: the last time the Nerazzurri have collected four in a row in the competition was back in September 2017

No side has collected more yellow cards than SPAL (18) in this Serie A season.

Matteo Politano has been directly involved in a goal in three of his last four games played as a starter with Inter: he scored in his only Serie A appearance at the Mazza (October 2017).

The interesting encounter between SPAL and Inter will kick off in just under an hour, with the former looking to build on their fantastic start to the season. Inter, on the other hand, will have to feel that three points are a must.