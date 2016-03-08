SPAL vs. Juventus: The Bianconeri's chance to officially seal the Scudetto

The Bianconeri will have it all in their hands, as a win would be enough to secure the league title. Napoli are currently 20 points behind in second place, so even if the Partenopei win tomorrow, they wouldn't be able to reach Juventus in the last six games if Allegri's men win their game.

The season is far from over in many respects, but a major one could be decided tomorrow already. In fact, facing SPAL away from home, Juventus could seal the league title in the 32nd round of Serie A.