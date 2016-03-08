Spalleti: Chelsea's Sarri appointment has strengthen idea of football brought by Guardiola
27 July at 14:50Serie A club Inter Milan and the English Premier League club Chelsea will now come up against each other in the pre season friendly fixture at the multi use stadium of the Allianz Riviera in Nice, France on July 28, Saturday.
This gives an opportunity for Luciano Spalletti to come face to face with Maurizio Sarri, who has been newly appointed as the manager of the Blues. Maurizio Sarri has managed Napoli last season and Luciano Spalletti face him when the club from Naples face Inter Milan.
Now, Inter Milan will be taking on the English Premier League club in the friendly fixture in the ICC competition. Luciano Spalletti said now that Maurizio Sarri is managing Chelsea, he will have one more reason to follow the English league.
“Chelsea are taking a good coach like Sarri has in fact strengthened the idea of football brought by Guardiola to Manchester City. I will have one more reason to follow the Premier League. We see you tomorrow in Nice for Inter v Chelsea,” Spalleti said.
