Spalletti: 'Brozovic is ready, there is one way of beating Juventus'
26 April at 16:15Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti believes that the nerazzurri can beat Inter and has provided an update on the fitness on Marcelo Brozovic.
Inter host Juve tomorrow evening as they look to cement a spot in the top four, with Milan, Atalanta and Roma vying for the last top four spot. Juve have already clinched their eighth consecutive scudetto.
Ahead of the game, Spalletti was talking to the press and he has said that Inter know of ways to beat Juve.
He said: "Juve will play the usual game, dictated by the great individuality they have. You will need to have balance and be able to take advantage of speedy play.
"The quality with which we will turn the ball will make the difference and the presence of Brozovic is important, because it has these characteristics more remarkably than others, even if we did well even without him.
"The public? Qualitative and complete to start any season. In a legendary stadium like ours, it will be great to be part of this race. "
