Spalletti cancels Inter day off

Inter did not expect such a poor start to the season with only one point in the first two games. The Nerazzurri wasted a 2-0 against Torino yesterday night with the Granata who managed to recover from two goals down thanks to the goals of Andrea Belotti and Soualiho Meite.



The San Siro crowd booed Luciano Spalletti’s men after the game. The Ultras had shown a banner before the kick-off: “No excuses, no words, put the head down and win!”.



According to Tuttosport, Spalletti is not impressed either and that’s why he has decided to cancel the players’ day off.



Inter players will meet at the Pinetina today to begin the trainings for the upcoming Serie A tie against Bologna (Saturday at 6 pm).



After the games in program in the next week-end, the Serie A and the rest of the leagues will stop for the International break.

