Spalletti complaints againt VAR, confirms transfer blow ahead of Spurs clash

Inter Coach Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sky Sport after his side's shocking loss to Parma and ahead of a crucial fixture with Tottenham this week.



“We tried to make some plans, but when improbable things happen, the plans are forced to change. We tried to use Dalbert out wide, as he has the pace to keep up with Gervinho and the courage to take responsibility.



“Clearly, Inter playing at San Siro in front of this crowd after two defeats from four rounds, it becomes difficult to find a reason or excuse. We have got to do more.



“Even if at times we played well and barely allowed Parma anything, as I think they had more chances against Juventus, we conceded a simply extraordinary goal.”



“Now I see the video, that really did look to be handball. I don’t know how VAR works, but he really did deflect the ball away from the goal with his arm. It was outstretched, that ball could’ve gone anywhere. That was clear as day.

“It’s disappointing that Parma came out to obstruct and time-waste, we even saw Luigi Sepe throw an extra ball on to the pitch to stop us taking a quick corner.”



“I don’t understand this sluggish approach in some situations compared to others. Nothing is owed to us, no matter what our names are.

“That attitude can at times come from the desire to do something more, it doesn’t work, so we get disorganised and the opposition takes advantage.



“We messed up too many crosses, too many passes for the quality at our disposal. We introduced Matteo Politano for the second half to add fresh legs, but he looked weighed down by the pressure and could barely run. It’s not physical form or fitness training, it’s the desperate attempt to do more and it leads to fractures within the team’s organisation.



“Now we must do well to analyse these games in the right way and realise we have the capability to do far more than this. If the players perform below their capabilities, that is the responsibility of the Coach.”