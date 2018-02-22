Spalletti confident about Icardi extending Inter deal

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has revealed that he is very confident that Mauro Icardi will sign a new contract with the club.



The 25-year-old Icardi has become one of the world's most prominent strikers because of his performances at Inter. This season, the Argentine forward appeared 34 times in the Serie A for the nerazzurri, scoring 29 times and was the league's highest goalscorer along with Ciro Immobile.



In an interview that Spalletti recently gave to Sky Sports, he revealed his confidence about Icardi signing a new deal. He said: "With Mauro I have spoken several times and he sends very clear signals. It is never doubtful. Inter is fine and wants him to stay,"



"You have to be ready for anything, but for the moment there are no signs or even doubts about what his will is."

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)