Spalletti explains what mistake Inter must avoid in Champions League
14 September at 16:20In less than a week's time, Inter Milan will face Parma in the Serie A followed by a game against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League.0
Luciano Spalletti , the manager of Inter Milan said that his players should not be afraid of the Premier League at San Siro on September 18.
"I expect That having a number of players is important and there is almost every professional maturity, so I expect them to be ready to give the contribution That We expect and That they can give," Calciomercato.com quoted Luciano Spalletti as saying
"Now , without having to have a preparation and to experience in the Champions League behind us We must certainly avoid being scarred by the fear of novelty, by getting us ready and being convinced That our qualities are sufficient to pass the turn.
"I consider it important because before Tottenham you have to win the race tomorrow in a convincing way, playing good football, showing personality, and tomorrow at 2pm you will know the training. "will know the training."
