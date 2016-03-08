Spalletti: five teams can challenge Juventus for the title

Inter's Serie A will be against Sassuolo and Luciano Spalletti opens the season with the first press conference from Appiano Gentile.



"The general conditions of the squad are good and we are ready to play against anyone. This means that we'll try to win against any opponent."



"Our squad is stronger and we now know more about ourselves. We must look to improve upon our league standing from last season. Nainnggolan is recovering, but things to be done with reason."



"The club has done a great job, while the fans have been even better. They've supported us everywhere. We're happy with everything, but it's now time to go and play our matches. It's the football that counts now, with a serious attitude right from the off."



"We have to go and play. We, together with Napoli, Rome, Milan and Lazio, must try to fight. Juve is the strongest, then there are five others that can challenge for the title ".



"Two different situations, Perisic knows very well our team and Vrsaljko no, but neither one of them has even played a game and that's why we have to be careful."



"I've had pressure for years and now it's just excitement to get going again. This year is different because of what's happened in Genoa. We are all alongside those in this moment of suffering and we send them a strong embrace."