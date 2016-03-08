Spalletti gives Modric update and talks Lautaro Martinez
12 August at 16:20Inter are fresh off a 1-0 win against Atlético Madrid in their final preseason match.
Intercepted by the microphones of Premium Sport at the end of the match against Atletico Madrid, Luciano Spalletti reiterated the concepts already expressed in the conference, from Lautaro Martinez to the dream of acquiring Luka Modric:
"Lautaro has made a great goal, but must better in terms of dribbles with his teammates. Players who play only offensively, then it becomes difficult to be able to stand against teams of this level.
Modric can come? I do not know, I need to understand Ausilio. It seems to me an important but difficult thing to complete”
Modric has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid and Inter have been pushing hard for the Croatian. Calciomercato understands that Modric has in fact asked for the move but the details of stripping the midfielder away from the Spanish capital are complicated.
