Spalletti hails Brozovic: 'He has a compass in his feet'

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti has hailed Marcelo Brozovic's performance against Lazio and has said that 'he has a compass in his foot'.Spalletti told Sky Sports: "We are the anti-Juventus, we count the performance, we must be the anti-us. We have the possibility to play the matches by managing them. In the second half we lost too many balls, giving them the chance to create problems. ""Brozovic is one who has a compass in the foot, knows football, has clean passages and find the free man, sometimes touches he takes one touch too much."