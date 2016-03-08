Spalletti hails Brozovic: 'He has a compass in his feet'

29 October at 23:35
Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti has hailed Marcelo Brozovic's performance against Lazio and has said that 'he has a compass in his foot'.

Spalletti told Sky Sports:  "We are the anti-Juventus, we count the performance, we must be the anti-us. We have the possibility to play the matches by managing them. In the second half we lost too many balls, giving them the chance to create problems. "

"Brozovic is one who has a compass in the foot, knows football, has clean passages and find the free man, sometimes touches he takes one touch too much."

