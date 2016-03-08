"At the beginning of the season, there are always pitfalls, because we still don't know our own strengths properly. No one has ever shown that the first game conditions your season, many things need to be put in place. First and foremost, however, a win is needed," said Spalletti.

Inter have lost all of their last three games against Sassuolo and the president of the latter stated that 'I don't have any more room on my wall for pictures of wins against Inter'. Spalletti, of course, reacted to this.