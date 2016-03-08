Spalletti: 'I am in love with my players'
06 October at 17:30On the eve of the match against SPAL in Serie A, Luciano Spalletti spoke to the media to take stock of the current situation at Inter.
"We will have to make a little effort. Joao Mario? Now it is a particularly happy moment in terms of availability. He will be useful. Keita starting tomorrow? Yes, it is possible," Spalletti said
"Drop in concentration? I deal with people who think correctly. The first thing we have to do is to maintain the qualities we have shown in the last matches. We must complete this period, this recovery of what we lost at the beginning.
"Turnover? There is no turnover. I replace starters with other starters. We have a large squad because we wanted it that way. The management worked very well in this respect and we must use the players.
"Victories like the one against PSV should not make us feel comfortable. We must prove every time we are worthy of Inter. We did well, we kept the balance even after conceding first. We must keep this attention and make a result tomorrow.
"Particular players, who have amazed me? I am in love with my players. It is clear that seeing someone like Borja Valero, who has a higher age, capable of making a difference when I call him. So I'd say, Borja Valero," Spalletti concluded.
