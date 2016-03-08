Spalletti: 'I am not treating Icardi like Totti, I have acted professionally'

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has said that he doesn't believe that he has treated Mauro Icardi in the same way as he treated Francesco Totti at Roma not long ago.



People and fans feel that is indeed the case and Spalletti was asked this question in the pre-game press conference to the game against SPAL later today.



He said: "I do not treat anyone that way. I have had to to show professionalism. I work for the role I have and for the possibilities I have, trying to always do the best of Inter."



