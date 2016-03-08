Spalletti: 'I don't talk about Icardi. That's how VAR should be improved'

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti spoke to media on the eve of tomorrow’s Serie A clash against Cagliari.



What’s the reaction of the group after the game against Fiorentina?

“There is a bit of disappointment but our footballers know that we need a quick reaction. They trained well, I see the right commitment to getting to the target which is the Champions League qualification”.



Any step forward with Icardi?

“Many things have been said. Marotta and Zhang have spoken already and I don’t want to speak about Icardi. I will only speak about players who are here”.



How has Perisic become a leader in only one month?

“It happened last year already. He had a tough moment but after that, he recovered. Sometimes it can happen that a player doesn’t feel important. He is a very strong and reliable player, I have no doubts about it”.



What about Lautaro?

“He is doing very well, he has more responsibility now but I think he is dealing with it very well. He is improving there was a risk that he could lose some of his qualities but he didn’t”.



How can VAR be improved?

“It’s a perfect machine, but machines must be guided. Sometimes there are difficult decisions to be taken but it’s not the case of the Franchi. Referees must get used to watching actions at VAR, even 5 or 6 times per game if it’s necessary”.



Marotta said on Monday that he hopes Abisso’s mistake won’t be irreparable…

“I agree”



How’s Keita?

“We are checking him on a daily basis. I hope he will be fit in a couple of games”.



What about the race for the Champions League? There are three teams for two spots.

“Just three? In my opinion, Lazio, Torino and Atalanta are also in the race”.











Pasquale Guarro, correspondent at Appiano Gentile