Spalletti: 'Icardi and Keita are the same situations'
01 March at 23:15Inter lost 1-2 against Cagliari in a disappointing match for the Nerazzurri. Coach Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sky Sport after the match and reflected on what went wrong against the Sardinian side.
"We were bad, especially in the first half. Our decision-making was bad, our passing was bad. There was little quality and intuition. In the second half we did well for a large part of it but we did not score. The data remain in front of you and these are the developments to be analyzed," he said.
"Ranocchia as a striker? I can go back to saying the same things. If there is a place where you can show your love for Inter, it is in the field. Then I analyze the situation, the objective things that create difficulties. We needed a man in there, we could have taken advantage of some situations.
"Keita and Icardi? Why do you ask the questions on both of them differently? They are both injured, now they have a couple of days to finish their treatment. The fact that you treat them differently is to say that there is something abnormal in his behaviour, otherwise, you would have put them on the same level," Spalletti concluded.
