Spalletti: 'Icardi's pictures? He's always dressed when he trains, no problems with him'

03 May at 12:40
Inter boss Luciano Spalletti held a press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Serie A clash against Udinese: “Every game is decisive, the Champions League qualification also depends on how many points our opponents do. We need to play well, it’s going to be a tough game tomorrow”.

ICARDI’S PICTURES – “When he comes to training he is always dressed well, that’s the only thing that matters for me”.

HOME/AWAY – “There are no differences, our mentality remains the same. I don’t think we depend on one player, I don’t like to think this. Usually strikers are praised more than other players but when you build  a team you need to have a wall in front of your area. Lautaro or Icardi? They both trained well”.

ICARDI – “I have no problems with him, my future is Inter-Udinese, not Icardi. I have no problems with players if they act for Inter’s good. I want to focus on that”.
 

