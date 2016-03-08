Spalletti: 'Icardi told he wasn't ready, Perisic is only tired'

07 March at 23:25
Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has dodged questions about Mauro Icardi, but has said that Ivan Perisic was only taken off because he was tired.

The nerazzurri were held to a 0-0 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, as Marcelo Brozovic missed a late penalty to make sure that Spalletti's men headed into the second leg without a single away goal.

After the game, Spalletti was talking to the press and he said: "I have to think about the events that happened and the players at my disposal, but you are always stuck in the pot. Even today we lacked many players even in midfield, but you do not care about that."

On Perisic, he said: "I talked to him at the end of the first half, he has a fatigue issue but we think we have made the change in time and can quickly recover from it. He is a horse and these muscular issues heal quickly."

He also said more about Icardi: "I did not see Icardi, only the other day when we spoke to each other. According to the doctor he had done the cycle of treatment, but he said no. I cashed in and went home. Talk and ask Marotta."

