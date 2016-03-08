Spalletti: ‘In Inter man I see talents of Roberto Carlos’
30 September at 09:30Inter Milan defeated Cagliari 2-0 yesterday, with goals from Lautaro Martinez and Politano giving Luciano Spalletti’s side all three points. Victory means it is three wins from Inter’s last three Serie A fixtures and things are finally looking positive for the side after a shaky opening to their campaign.
Speaking to Inter TV after the game, Spalletti commented on the performances of Dalbert and Radja Nainggolan; the former he compared to legendary Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos.
“I'm happy with D'Ambrosio, who worked hard, and Dalbert, who has produced a great trial, he's a young guy, the public gave him confidence today, he had a great game and a good foot: in his shot I see the talents of Roberto Carlos. It is clear that he has to refine his quality, but the class is there.”
“Today I would give Nainggolan a 6. He is one who can do a lot more, he can give a better hand to the team: he lost some balls that people like him should not lose, he played a good game, of course, but I I know well and he can do much more.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments