Spalletti: 'Inter can finish second'
16 March at 18:00Speaking at his press conference ahead of Inter Milan's match against AC Milan in the Milan derby on Sunday, Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti revealed his thoughts on the game, as well as Inter's pursuit of a strong final position in the Serie A table.
"Frankfurt? There is sorrow for what happened and there are reasons that could have led to what happened. We had to go into the game differently because in the first leg we saw that there were chances to pass the round. Now we need to re-establish roles and tasks because we have to re-order the behaviors and the decisions to be made. The bitterness of the result remains, but we must draw conclusions made of substance and not of instinct.
"We want to get to Champions League qualification before anyone else. Milan are a strong team and are showing it. The goal is to arrive in the top 4, if possible, second or third.
"If we were to play only one game to draw conclusions it would be too soon. The team showed value and identity. On the away leg there was total balance and we brought it home in the last few minutes. The derby is a difficult race, all bets are off.
"Why Inter lost identity? It happens in all the teams that the morale from the previous games can make things easier or more difficult. Previously the team played better and I agree, but you always have to analyze everything thoroughly. Against Eintracht, Perisic and Borja Valero were not at their best but they helped us anyway.
