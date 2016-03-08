Spalletti: 'Inter's Champions League history isn't a burden'
20 September at 21:15Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti believes that the nerazzurri's glorious history in the UEFA Champions League should not be a burden for them at the present time.
Inter picked up a 2-1 win over Premier League giants Tottenham in a very dramatic fashion as late goals from Mauro Icardi and Matias Vecino condenmed Spurs to a loss in stoppage time.
Spalletti was recently talking to UEFA about Inter's comeback to the Champions League and his pride about making it happen this season. The Italian said that the club's history in the competition shouldn't be a burden on them in the present.
He said: "Roma, Zenit and Inter are all adventures of great value. But I do not deny that being able to bring back this very important club after many years where it deserves is something I'm particularly proud of."
"Inter's history can not and must not be a burden. Indeed, it must be an enormous stimulus to leave a mark and enter into it".
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
