Spalletti: 'Juventus are the strongest team and will win the league'
10 November at 12:55Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti believes that Juventus are the strongest team of all and they will probably win the Serie A this season.
Inter are currently second in the Serie A, six points behind unbeaten Juventus, who did lose to Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week. Inter face Atalanta tomorrow afternoon and would hope that Juve drop points on their trip to AC Milan.
Spalletti though, was recently asked in a press conference about whether United's win over the bianconeri teaches Inter any lessons about how to beat Juve, Spalletti said that Juventus are the best in Italy and they will probably win the league this season.
The Italian said: "In my opinion they are really the strongest of all and those who will probably win the championship this season.
"But there are teams and difficulties to meet during the tournament, which can undermine their certainties. To stop them they will all have to be impeccable, try to do the impossible. Sometimes the impossible has also occurred."
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments