Spalletti: ‘Kane never stops, Inter know what to do v. Tottenham’

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti spoke to media ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League tie against Tottenham. Our reporter Pasquale Guarro was at the Pinetina to attend Spalletti’s presser.



The Italian manager claimed he doesn’t believe Spurs star Harry Kane is tired: “I think he works a lot for the team. Tottenham rely on him a lot. He has good figures and he works for the team, he never stops during the game.”



“Tomorrow’s game will be very important, the Champions League is a competition that you have to play with everything you have, motivations are high. We know what to do and we are aware that if we don’t get the results I am the biggest responsible. Against Parma we were ok, we kept the control of the game for 70 minutes. After their goal we lost our organization because we feared we wouldn’t manage to win.”



“Everybody knows we have to do more, tomorrow’s game is the match we’ve always dreamt of.”



“We are playing at home and we will have to keep the ball possession. They have many tools, they have technical skills, physical strength, pace…We need to rest and get ready for the game.”



“I don’t want to change Icardi, he likes to attack the spaces in front of him, in the last couple of games we put too many players in his area. The whole team doesn’t play well and this affects Icardi because he receives dirty balls.”

