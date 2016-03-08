Spalletti: 'Keita out, Nainggolan can start. Icardi's contract extension...'

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti held a press conference ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Sassuolo. Our Pasquale Guarro was at the Suning Center to attend the presser.



CONTRACT EXTENSIONS – “There is no confusion, everything is in order. Players do their job, we all know how the transfer window works. There are many rumours, some things that I read are true. For social media, I think that players must be very careful about their messages”.

SASSUOLO – “Carnevali and Squinzi run the club and they deserve the praise. They’ve done an excellent job during the last few seasons. But we need to win on the pitch and we need to improve our behaviour and approach in some games”.



NAINGGOLAN – “He is recovering. He’s had some physical problems, now he is close to the player that we used to know. He is sorry for this period, he knows he was below his level. I am sure no one will doubt about the choice we made in the summer. It’s hard to see him play for 90 minutes tomorrow, but he could start and then be replaced”.



TARGETS – “We want to win a title because we are an ambitious club, it’s not easy because we are competing with other big clubs. We want to reach Napoli. They’ve had better results in the last few seasons, but we beat them in the last game and that’s part of our growth. Keita is out of action, he won’t play and it’s a pity because he was doing very well”.