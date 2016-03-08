Spalletti: 'Many deserve to stay at Inter, tomorrow's game like last season...'
25 May at 19:15Inter Milan head coach Luciano Spalletti has likely given his final pre-match press conference as Inter manager; speaking ahead of tomorrow's vital Serie A clash that could mean the difference between qualifying for the Champions League or not.
"It is not dissimilar last season and when you reach a game that is do or die, you have to give your all. I’ve never had a season where I reached the final round and felt relaxed. When I was at Roma, we had six finals with Inter. It happens to all the big clubs, depending on the objectives. I feel Inter have learned over the last couple of years to be well-prepared for this situation.
"There are many who deserve to stay at Inter and we will all be there tomorrow.
"I know that sometimes there are tensions and that you can make mistakes, but there are also other games that we have done well in. I expect my players to put all the ingredients I recognize into them. I and my players are aiming to bring Inter back into the Champions League, we are filling our heads with things that are needed to bring Inter into the Champions League and not thinking about those lost matches."
