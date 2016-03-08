Spalletti: 'Milan contacted me but Inter were paying for me to stay at home...'
05 February at 15:30Former Inter and Roma coach Luciano Spalletti discussed Inter, AC Milan, Alessandro Florenzi and Fiorentina at the Italian Sport Awards hosted in Castellammare di Stabia. His words were noted by Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
"Last year was intense, in a somewhat complicated season. That's probably why the final ranking was more valuable because there was the achievement of the Champions League.”
The Italian coach discussed his future and departure from the Nerazzurri.
"If I'm ready for another experience? If it were up to me, I wouldn't have quit. Now it's easy to look to the future. What I need is another challenge like those I had with Zenit, Roma and Inter. Basically where you had to roll up your sleeves to be able to solve complicated situations.”
Spalletti then revealed that AC Milan attempted to sign him after his dismissal from Inter.
"No, I wasn't contacted by Napoli in December, the only team that contacted me was Milan. With Gattuso they chose very well, as he's a young and prepared coach who's doing very well. Milan? The contact was shortly after the dismissal, but then they decided to pay me for staying at home. I've taken note of the conclusions that have been reached.”
The Italian touched on Italian full back Alessandro Florenzi and his loan departure from Roma.
“I don't know, this should be assessed real time. Surely, he's a good footballer, they gave him away on loan. I don't know how it went but it may have been his choice to find more playing time."
The former Nerazzurri coach discussed the chants against Neapolitans in Italian football stadiums.
"Chants discriminating against Napoli fans? In England everything is more enjoyable, attending stadiums, celebrating in stadiums. It has nothing to do with a certain area, a certain character, a certain footballer, manager or coach. They should simply be given less attention in general.”
Finally, Spalletti spoke about a potential future move to Fiorentina.
"I don't need a job at the minute. I'm trying to learn how to do my job better: time must be used well, because it passes quickly. And if you use it well, you're going to grow, to know something to support the ideas you have.”
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments