Spalletti: 'Modric? He is interested by us but I don't know what will happen...'

At the end of the Atletico Madrid-Inter Milan game (0-1 FT), Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sky Sport, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Lautaro Martinez? Yes it was a nice goal. Everyone just looks at the goal but the build up play was nice too. European Inter? I think we did well tonight but we still have a lot of work to do. We can still improve many aspects like the quality of our build-up play and also how compact we are on the pitch. Atletico were strong in the second half but we held on. I am happy since we are working hard and we want to improve. Modric? I don't know it's not up to me. The fact that he has interest in us is a great sign for our project. It's not easy to get these type of players. He may not come but our directors still did a great job, let's see. I don't know if Real Madrid will let him leave...".