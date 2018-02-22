Spalletti: 'No rush to sign new Inter deal. Icardi and Skriniar...'

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti talked during a press conference held in Appiano Gentile and released some interesting updates about Icardi and Skriniar: “It’s hard to find players like them. Icardi? I think he wants to stay, it could be complicated if he was attracted by other kind of offers. I don’t think it’s his case. If he leaves we’ll have to sign players with the same qualities but I don’t think this will happen. Skriniar? He is a great player and I want him to stay. I'd be very disappointed if he wouldn't stay. My contract extension? I feel the responsibility of being Inter coach, my contract expires next year and I am in no rush to sign a new one.”

