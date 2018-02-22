Spalletti on future: 'I feel great at Inter'
19 May at 16:15Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has revealed he feels great at Inter and has expressed his desire to continue with the Italian club.
He was appointed as the Nerazzurri boss last summer on a two year deal. He will have one year left on his contract. Earlier reports mentioned Inter will sack Spalletti if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.
New reports have emerged earlier this month that Inter director of sports Piero Ausilio will sit down with the coach and discuss new contract, even if Inter fail to qualify for the Champions League. The new deal is until 2021.
"I feel great at Inter, what is the importance of the moment and the desire to be in this position.In comparison to this the length of the contract is a joke.It is so beautiful this moment that of my contract she he can do whatever he wants,” Inter coach said.
