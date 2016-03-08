Spalletti on Icardi: 'A club like Inter can't rely on only one player'
23 February at 13:15Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has said that a club like the nerazzurri does not depend on just one player in Mauro Icardi for success.
Icardi has become the centre of attention at the nerazzurri, as he continues to be at war with the club. He put up cryptic messages on Instagram after he was stripped off captaincy and taken off from the first team.
Ahead of Inter's Serie A game against Fiorentina tomorrow, Spalletti was talking to the press about Icardi and he said: "I would not put it under this point of view but in the order of continuity of return also from the point of view of the attitude.
"It is not a challenge to Mauro. A club like Inter can never be reduced to just one player, we also have other qualities like the behavior of the defensive line."
Icardi hasn't scored for Inter in the league since he scored for the club in the 1-0 win over Udinese. But he has scored twice in the cup since then.
