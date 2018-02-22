The meeting between the management and Luciano Spalletti at the Inter HQ is over after several hours. The manager spoke to reporters afterwards, commenting on a renewal.

"Renewal? Didn't Ancelotti sign today? If I tell you that I signed also then mine goes unnoticed, I'm nothing compared to him (laughs). We'll see in the coming days. I'm very happy, we are where we wanted and hoped to be for a long time," Spalletti told reports.

