Spalletti reveals how Barcelona clash helped Inter against Genoa
03 November at 18:15After defeating Genoa 5-0, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sky Sport about the current situation at the club and the 7th consecutive victory for his team in Serie A.
"This was a reconfirmation of the team's status. We always start from scratch with a solid head, being in the game with a correct impact and scoring goals, which gives satisfaction," Spalletti said.
"To see these 70 thousand fans at the stadium and are happy was a satisfaction. They always come to the stadium, even last year, giving us confidence. The love for these colours is evident and we have to deserve everything.
"My players are serious. For example, Gagliardini was dissatisfied for not playing against Lazio or not being in the Champions League list, but he has a serious head. and everything becomes easier for me.
"It all goes from this seriousness to being a full circle of professionals. And we have several of these players: Joao Mario is the most obvious example, but also Dalbert played a great game and makes me particularly happy.
"Barcelona? Yes, we are happy. And in fact, we learned from the first leg against the Catalans, who managed to avoid our attempts to return into the game. A little bit like what happened to us today against Genoa.
"Lautaro? He did well, he is a warrior. In the position, he gives the best of himself. He played a very good game, attacking the depth less but coming very often down into the spaces," the Inter coach concluded.
