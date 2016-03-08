Spalletti reveals one Inter player that can make the difference against Tottenham
14 September at 17:00Luicano Spalletti, the manager of Inter Milan says Radja Nainggolan can make the difference when the Nerazzurri will face Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League clash next midweek.
Radja Nainggolan left AS Roma and moved to the San Siro in the summer transfer window.
"He's a strong player and he's like Inter as we have lots of others, all of them are, otherwise they would not play here, you're more striking than scoring,” the Inter Milan manager said in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Calciomercato.com.
“It's that kind of player who gives those hot flashes like in Bologna, but Then there are other numbers, the consistency you put in the game, and on these numbers you can do a lot better.At the end of the game, you take the meters, the speed.It still has to improve, but then it is one that can make the difference,” he added.
