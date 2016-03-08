Spalletti reveals reasons for Inter's humiliating defeat against Atalanta
11 November at 15:15After losing 1-4 away against Atalanta, Luciano Spalletti spoke to the media after the match and reflected on his team's performance and the end of the 7-match winning streak.
"We have seen for a long time that we cannot be concentrated for a long time. We give opponents a lot of space and play too comfortably and when we find a determined team like Atalanta, it all becomes harder," he told DAZN.
"The match went better after the equalizer, as we wanted from the beginning, but we lost too many individual duels. They kept their attitude constant from the start. After the equalizer, there was another drop and they took advantage.
"We will take this defeat with us, both for things that did not go well, but also for not letting them happen anymore. We were slow in everything.
"Brozovic's red card? I don't know. I have not seen the foul. At that moment you have to give more emotions and risk a bit more, but it did not seem like a bad foul," Spalletti concluded.
