Spalletti reveals reasons for Inter's humiliating defeat against Atalanta

11 November at 15:15
After losing 1-4 away against Atalanta, Luciano Spalletti spoke to the media after the match and reflected on his team's performance and the end of the 7-match winning streak.

"We have seen for a long time that we cannot be concentrated for a long time. We give opponents a lot of space and play too comfortably and when we find a determined team like Atalanta, it all becomes harder," he told DAZN.

"The match went better after the equalizer, as we wanted from the beginning, but we lost too many individual duels. They kept their attitude constant from the start. After the equalizer, there was another drop and they took advantage.

"We will take this defeat with us, both for things that did not go well, but also for not letting them happen anymore. We were slow in everything.

"Brozovic's red card? I don't know. I have not seen the foul. At that moment you have to give more emotions and risk a bit more, but it did not seem like a bad foul," Spalletti concluded.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Inter

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.